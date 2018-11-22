Instagram to reorganise your personal profile

Upcoming changes to Instagram profile organisation. — Picture courtesy of Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 22 — In a blog post this week, Instagram announced that personal profiles will soon be rearranged to make navigation more efficient and follower count less important.

Instagram outlined yesterday that over the next couple weeks, personal profiles on the application are going to be changed and rearranged.

Among the updates, you’ll see new icons and buttons as well as new ways to navigate between tabs. The following count’s font size will be just a hair larger than the followers count size to redirect user focus to themselves instead of to their popularity; in fact, these stats have moved below personal bios to deflate their importance. Thankfully, your photo and video grid won’t change at all.

You’ll be able to see mutual followers, as well as textually titled tabs rather than ambiguous icons.

These updates come with a series of changes that the company has already been implementing to give users a more authentic, user-focused experience. On Monday, Instagram announced that third-party likes, follows, and comments will be removed to reduce phony activity.

It’s clear that the company is cracking down on unauthentic activity to provide users with an honest experience on the platform. When you update Instagram over the next couple of weeks, you’ll find these changes making your profile more about you, as the company originally intended. Don’t be worried if you have fewer likes or followers, though, they probably weren’t real anyway. — AFP-Relaxnews