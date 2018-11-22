PTPTN provides RM500 matching grant for children aged seven to 12

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks at a press conference in Menara PTPTN, Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PADANG BESAR, Nov 22 — A total of 133,049 children aged seven to 12 nationwide received the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) matching grant amounting to RM66.524 million as of Oct 31 this year, said its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said under the programme outstanding students from poor families would enjoy an incentive of RM500 (of matching grant) per person to be deposited into their SSPN-i accounts.

The PTPTN provided allocation to the first 500,000 eligible parents who would have to save RM500 in their children SSPN-i accounts and a matching grant of RM500 would then be given and they have till Dec 31 to do so, he said.

“This is a PTPTN initiative to ensure parents to save for their children’s higher education as well as to encourage children to start saving from young,” he said this after launching the Back to School programme and the contribution of SSPN-i accounts at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Oran here today.

At the same event, Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor presented the zakat education contribution to 790 students including 89 non-Muslim students.

Wan Saiful said Perlis was among the states that channelled zakat to non-Muslim students and he was proud of the positive development. — Bernama