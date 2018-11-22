Bar confident Putrajaya will waive immunity of AIAC ex-director probed by MACC

Datuk Sundra Rajoo speaks during the KLRCA International Investment Arbitration Conference in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2016. — Picture by Muzakkir Sazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Malaysian Bar expressed its confidence today that Putrajaya will waive the special status of Datuk Sundra Rajoo, the former director of the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) currently under graft investigation.

“With regard to the allegations against the former director of the AIAC, the Malaysian Bar trusts that our Government will waive the privileges and immunity granted to him...

“To enable a comprehensive investigation of any alleged wrongdoing to be conducted and to afford all implicated persons an opportunity to clear their names,” its president George Varughese said in a statement.

This comes as Sundra was released yesterday following an arrest on Tuesday night.

Putrajaya magistrate Khir Nizam had denied MACC’s seven-day remand application, citing lack of jurisdiction as Sundra is protected under the International Organisations (Privileges and Immunities) Act 1992.

Sundra’s lawyer Philip Koh had also claimed that he is protected under the Diplomatic Privileges (Vienna Convention) Act 1966.

The Bar also praised Attorney-General Tommy Thomas for swiftly appointing Vinayak Pradhan as the AIAC’s acting director, following Sundra’s resignation.

“We congratulate Vinayak Pradhan — a member of the Malaysian Bar — on this esteemed appointment. We wish him all the very best in his vital new role and responsibilities, and assure him of our fullest support,” it said.

Sundra had been the AIAC director for nine years until the investigation.

An anonymous letter addressed to the MACC and copied to Thomas, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, George, and other senior government officials had accused Sundra of using government funds to influence ministers to extend his contract as AIAC director.