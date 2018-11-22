Myanmar has no ‘proper justice’ on Rohingya issue, says Saifuddin

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya November 1, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysia is of the view that Myanmar’s internal process in upholding the rule of its own laws on the Rohingya ethnic issue up till now, has not brought about any justice to the community, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

However, he said that Malaysia would continue to look into the measures that the Myanmar government had said it would take pertaining to cases of human rights violations in the country.

Hence, he said, Malaysia has proposed that the oppression of the Rohingya be brought up to any international court.

During the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today, Saifuddin said that currently an investigation had been initiated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“In this regard, Malaysia is of the view that the United Nations (UN) Security Council should also refer the Rohingya issue to the international judicial process, including the setting up of an international tribunal with a special mandate,” he said.

However, he said, countries that have veto powers are unlikely to agree on this matter. They are the United States, United Kingdom, France, China and Russia.

“However, Malaysia will continue to work together with like-minded countries to ensure the Rohingya get the justice they deserve,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) who had asked the ministry to state specific regional measures through Asean to bring those responsible in Myanmar to international courts because of homicide and human rights abuses against the Rohingya in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said under the framework of the UN Human Rights Council, Malaysia was actively involved in discussions involving the Rohingya issue.

He said Malaysia also supported the UN resolution that had given the mandate to the ‘Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar’ to investigate the matter. — Bernama