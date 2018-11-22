Kuching hit by flash floods

KUCHING, Nov 22 — Several areas here were hit by flash floods following a heavy downpour that started at 4.30pm today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Room spokesman in a statement said among the places that were affected were Padang Merdeka, Sarawak General Hospital area, nearby the Saujana building in Jalan Masjid, Taman Malihah, Jalan Bentara, Kampung Sinar Budi and Jalan Batu Kawa.

He said personnel from the department and other government agencies monitored the situation and extended help where needed.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, the number of flood evacuees at the relief centre still in operation in Alor Gajah remained at 262 people from 72 families as at 8pm today.

The weather was reported overcast over the district today. — Bernama