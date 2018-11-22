Hasnul Zulkarnain rejects exhortations to head Pafa again

Perak FA (Pafa) president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim speaks during a press conference at the Pafa headquarters in Ipoh July 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 22 — A former president of the Perak Football Association (Pafa), Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim will not return to head the governing body although the Pafa Executive Committee Meeting had unanimously rejected his resignation.

He said the decision was made after taking into consideration the advice from Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who did not want the polemics related to Pafa to be prolonged.

“I think of the advice of the mentri besar himself that we should not politicise the issues of this association.

“This decision is also made in the interest of Pafa and the development of football so that it can be managed well without issues that perhaps may crop up if I return,” he told reporters after attending an event here, today.

On Nov 13, a Pafa Executive Committee Special Meeting chaired by Pafa Vice-President 1, Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad, unanimously rejected the resignation of Hasnul Zulkarnain as president of the parent body.

The meeting gave Hasnul Zulkarnain a 14-day period to consider the resignation made on Nov 8.

Hasnul Zulkarnain said he would send a letter officially to the Pafa Executive Committee latest by Nov 26 to finalise the matter. — Bernama