TFC recruits 10 new players for Malaysian League

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 22 — The Terengganu Football Club (TFC) team has signed up 10 new players and retained its existing 15 players for the new season of the Malaysian League.

The Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) deputy president Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the new players were Ahmad Shamim Yahaya and Muhamad Khairul Azrin from Felda United, and Muhamad Ilham Amirullah Razali, Mohd Khairul Izuan Rosli and Khairul Anwar Shahruddin (Negeri Sembilan FA).

The others strengthening the team were Mohd Haidir Suhaimi, Muhammad Shahrin Sapien and Muhammad Mohd Fauzi Terengganu Football Club (TFC) II, Mohamad Shafawi Mohamad (TFC III) and Muhammad Azalinullah Mohamed Alias (PJ Rangers).

”The selection of the new players is seen to have a positive impact on the strength of the team in a mission to bring back the Malaysia League Cup to Terengganu to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC),” he said at a press conference at the PBSNT office here today.

Also present were team manager, Shahrizan Mohd Zin and chief coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim. — Bernama