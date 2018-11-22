Pound jumps on post-Brexit deal

A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok October 12, 2010. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 22 — The pound jumped today after Britain and the European Union struck a vital draft deal on post-Brexit ties.

But sterling’s advance weighed on London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index, which numbers many multinationals whose earnings abroad are converted back into pounds.

The FTSE along with eurozone stocks declined also as financial markets volatility persisted on sharp oil price swings, trade war fears and Italian budget woes.

The pound, which had already been rising slightly today ahead of the deal announcement, accelerated its gains on the news to hit US$1.2927 (RM5.42), up more than 1.0 per cent compared with late in New York on Wednesday.

Later about 1130 GMT, sterling stood at US$1.2869 and was up about 0.5 per cent against the euro.

The London stock market meanwhile slumped 1.1 per cent, while Frankfurt dropped 0.6 per cent and Paris lost 0.5 per cent.

News that the “EU have agreed to a draft deal on future trade relations has seen sterling bounce, but the currency is still much weaker than it was eight days ago” before the resignation of Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab, noted OFX currency analyst Hamish Muress.

Raab last week quit in opposition to a separate draft deal struck between London and Brussels on the UK’s upcoming withdrawal from the EU on March 29.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was to make an emergency statement to the UK parliament on Thursday to speak of the latest deal.

May held talks in Brussels yesterday on the two draft deals that still need to be approved by the European and UK parliaments before Britain leaves the bloc early next year.

Elsewhere Thursday, Asian equities chalked up modest gains in light trading ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, following a rebound in energy and tech stocks on Wall Street Wednesday.

But analysts cautioned that the tepid recovery in New York should not be interpreted as an end to recent carnage seen across global stock markets.

“Markets have been remarkably muted, even by holiday standards,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at trading group Oanda.

He added that the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday shopping spree would be “the ultimate litmus test of US consumer confidence heading into the holiday season”.

Investor sentiment remains fragile following the volatility that has swept markets since October, while the OECD this week warned that the world economy has peaked and faces a slowdown as it confronts trade war issues and higher US interest rates.

Crude prices resumed their downward trajectory today, after a brief recovery yesterday.

The commodity has fallen by almost 30 per cent from four-year highs touched at the start of October. Oil analysts attribute the pullback to high supply as well as a weakening global growth outlook.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2869 from US$1.2777 at 2200 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.66 pence from 89.09

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1408 from US$1.1385

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.95 yen from 113.04 yen

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 6,973.01 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 11,175.26

Paris — CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 4,948.93

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 3,137.50

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 per cent at 21,646.55 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 0.2 per cent 26,019.41 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 2,645.43 (close)

New York — Dow: FLAT at 24,464.69 (close)

Oil — Brent Crude: DOWN 75 cents at US$62.73 per barrel

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 91 cents at US$53.72 — AFP