DPM: No compromise in issues concerning children, women, OKU and senior citizens

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said that social problems concerning women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (OKU) are priority issues of the government and that it will not compromise with anyone in such issues.

She said the government welcomed the participation of Members of Parliament, academicians and non-governmental organisations to work together in finding suitable solutions to the country’s social problems.

“Social problems involving children, senior citizens, OKU and women are my priorities. I will not compromise on this,” she told reporters after chairing the meeting of the National Social Council for the first time at the Parliament Building here.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the Reproductive Health and Social Education (PEERS) programme was the main focus of discussion at the meeting today.

She said the implementation of the programme was vital to tackle the issue of child marriage and sexual harassment against children.

The deputy prime minister said prevention began with awareness and education, and schools were the best medium for the purpose.

As such, she said the proposals for the PEERS programme to be implemented in school, as well as on the need to have disaster emergency manual for the OKU and for the National Women Action Council to be established, were seriously discussed at the meeting.

At the next meeting, Dr Wan Azizah said other issues, including gangsterism, bullying, and drug abuse would be looked into in a bid to overcome social problems at Public Housing Project (PPR) flats.

Other than that, she said the issues of teen pregnancy, school dropout, and transformation of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) would also be discussed at the council’s next meeting. — Bernama