Report errant restaurants to City Hall, says FT minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Members of the public who know of bribery cases between enforcement officers and restaurant operators in the city have been urged to lodge a report with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said all complaints and reports of abuse of power must be accompanied by solid evidence and action will be taken against the enforcement officers.

“If there is information about such cases, lodge an official report, if you have no confidence with DBKL, then do it (lodge the report) with the deputy minister or me, or my staff, but it must be accompanied by solid evidence.

“They should not be afraid to lodge a report, there is no need to reveal their identity, if you do not lodge a report, how can such practices be curbed?” he said to reporters after flagging off participants of the Rain Forest Challenge here today.

Khalid was commenting on the allegation made by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng that DBKL enforcement officers were being bribed by restaurant operators to allow them to operate their businesses in prohibited areas, especially in parking areas.

Yesterday, Lim was reported in an English Language daily as saying at least 10 restaurants in the Metro Perdana Kepong area were misusing parking areas for their businesses.

Lim said although complaints had been lodged and action taken, these restaurants kept putting their furniture in the parking areas at night.

Khalid said DBKL would rotate the enforcement officers every six months to different areas to curb abuse of power.

“It is also to stop the culture of bribery by restaurant operators so that they can break the law,” he said.

