Transport Ministry working out rewards for prudent drivers

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Transport Ministry is prepared to work with entities that have offered suggestions on how to reward prudent drivers, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said Petronas, for example, is developing an application to reward drivers who build up a high score.

“We are willing to work with any party to push the awareness of safety. Petronas told me that they have a programme to reward good behaviour on the road. Some of the concepts will be introduced next year.

“They are developing some application to evaluate the driving behaviour of drivers. When you are on the apps, you will be evaluated whether you are a good driver or not. If you achieve a certain score you’re entitled to get a rebate on petrol or toll,” he said.

Loke spoke to reporters after opening the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS’18) here.

He said the mechanism to be implemented should have the “carrot and stick” approach.

The government is considering a proposal to use a mechanism that links all information about the driver, including insurance and road tax, he said.

“This means that there will be a link to all their insurance information. If they have unpaid summonses, they will not be able to renew their insurance or road tax,” he said.

Commenting on foreign cars marketed in Malaysia according to stipulated specifications and standards, Loke said there is no issue in the matter.

This is because all foreign cars to be marketed in Malaysia must comply with the set standards and laws, he said.

“Every car that is to be sold and be on the road in Malaysia has to comply with the laws and standards of JPJ (Road Transport Department) and MIROS (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research). These cars also need the VTA (Vehicle Type Approval),” he said.

The KLIMS’18, which will bring together a wide range of automotive brands, carries the theme ‘Beyond Mobility’ and will be held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) from Nov 23 to Dec 2.

It is targeting 350,000 visitors. — Bernama