Fima Corp Q2 net profit rises to RM30.17m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Fima Corporation Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30, 2018, rose to RM30.17 million from RM12.55 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased to RM70.36 million from RM68.74 million registered previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Year to date, the company recorded a lower revenue of RM121.60 million against RM147.90 million while profit before tax and write back of impairment loss on property, plant and equipment amounted to RM25.70 million from RM34.45 million due to lower revenue generated by all segments.

On prospects, it expected production and the trading of security and confidential documents segment to continue with concerted efforts to establish new strategic alliances to develop new products and solutions to complement its existing products.

“The overall performance of the oil palm production and processing segment is very much influenced by the direction of palm oil prices and our estates’ yield.

‘’Nevertheless, we will remain focus in improving our efficiency in oil processing and optimising production cost,” added Fima, an investment holding company operating production and trading, oil palm production and processing and, investment holding and property management. — Bernama