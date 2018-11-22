Criticised for cameo in Buntat, MB says he was helping to promote Perak to filmmakers

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has defended his appearance in local film, ‘Buntat’. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Mubin Salleh

IPOH, Nov 22 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has defended his appearance in local film, Buntat, as promoting the state to outsiders.

Ahmad Faizal said the state encourages production houses to film in Perak as it is blessed with many beautiful sites.

“In fact, several producers from India have approached me recently expressing their interest to film in Perak and I invited them over.

“I told them it would be cost effective to film in Perak as we have a lot of people that can be drawn in as extras,” he said, quipping that he was ready to appear in a film if it helps to promote the state.

Speaking to reporters after opening Perak Water Board’s workers union AGM here today, he said filming, which was carried out on Sunday in Taiping, did not affect his packed schedule.

“I was merely returning a favour to a friend who is involved in the film. He thought my appearance will help to promote the film,” he said, adding he was not paid to appear in the movie.

Ahmad Faizal said he was at the site for less than an hour to shoot the film.

“It did not affect my duties. I spend most of the time mingling with the cast and crew actually,” he added.

On brickbats he received on social media over his cameo appearance in Buntat, Ahmad Faizal said: “Whatever people want to say, I am not perfect.”

Ahmad Faizal was criticised for wasting time on the project when he should be focussing on the state’s economy.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal said he had instructed Ipoh City Council to fill him in on the proposed hotel project at Ipoh Old Town.

He said he only found out about the matter yesterday after receiving a memorandum.

“Give me time to get comments from the council,” he said, adding that he takes the people’s views on the matter seriously.

He agreed the area can be turned into a heritage area and if a modern building is erected, it may mar its surroundings.

Asked on the possibility the project will be cancelled, Ahmad Faizal said it would not be allowed to go on if it contravenes the law.

“If the people are dead set against the project, we will need to discuss with the developer. Perak wants development too. I am confident all matters can be solved through discussions,” he said.

On Tuesday, tourism stakeholders in Ipoh Old Town wanted Ahmad Faizal to restrict the size of a proposed hotel over fears it could damage the century-old heritage buildings in the area.

The group’s spokesman Lim Yi Wen, who is 22 Hale Street Heritage Gallery curator, said the plot is within the core zone gazetted by the Ipoh City Council as the Heritage City of Tin 2020, where buildings are restricted to five floors and a plot ratio of 1:3.5.