MRCB net profits falls to RM19.79m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd’s (MRCB) net profit declined to RM19.79 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 from RM30.58 million chalked up in the same period last year.

Revenue also fell to RM663.75 million from RM1.13 billion previously.

For the nine months ended, MRCB’s net profit rose to RM74.77 million from RM63.26 million recorded in the same period last year, on the back of a lower revenue of RM1.5 billion from RM2.37 billion previously.

“The higher revenue in 2017 was mainly due to the construction revenue derived from the regeneration and redevelopment of the National Sports Complex project which was completed in July 2017, as well as, tolling revenue from the Eastern Dispersal Link toll road, which was discontinued on Jan 1, 2018.

“Profit during the period under review was impacted by the deferment of LRT 3’s construction programme due to the project being re-modelled to a fixed price contract, resulting in the re-timing of income recognition from the project to future quarters,” it said.

On outlook, MRCB said it remained confident that its long-term prospects remained positive given the sound strategies put in place to enhance the sustainability of both its property development and investment, as well, as engineering, construction and environment divisions. — Bernama