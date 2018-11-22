Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

Customers count their ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar today as traders scurried to buy safe-haven assets amid the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1940/1980 versus the greenback compared with 4.1930/1960 at yesterday’s close.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said investors would closely watching the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina for clues of any easing in the trade war, with sentiment favouring a hopeful outcome.

“There was a practical suggestion to keep the dialogue open after last week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation muddle,” he told Bernama.

The local unit was lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0526/0560 from 3.0519/0545 and declined against the Japanese yen to 3.7131/7177 from 3.7119/7149.

The ringgit decreased versus the British pound to 5.3629/3705 from 5.3582/3637 and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7824/7874 from 4.7729/7784 yesterday. — Bernama