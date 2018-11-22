Pakatan to consult public before abolishing draconian laws, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERDANG, Nov 22 — Putrajaya fully intends to abolish the country’s draconian laws but will consult the public first over the matter, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Langkawi MP said some in the public still feel that repealing the laws may open up the floodgates for criminal activities.

“The government in its manifesto, wants to repeal many of the draconian laws, that is our promise.

“But at the same time, as a democratic nation, we have to listen to the people, and some people feel that if you abolish that, then a lot of gangsters and criminals will have free time to do what they like.

“So we have to study these things carefully, before we can make any decision,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after officiating the 2018 Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Show here.

Yesterday deputy law minister Hanipa Maidin was reported saying that the government will merely amend the contentious National Security Council (NSC) Act, despite its election promise to abolish the law.