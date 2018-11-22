Perak says will leave ICERD to Putrajaya, after Pahang voted to oppose

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 22 — The Perak state government will leave the matter of ratifying the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) to Putrajaya, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

The Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief also said that the state chapter will follow its chairman, who is also the prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision.

“Federal government has made their stand. At the state level we need not discuss anymore. In the spirit of federalism, when the prime minister has made a decision, the states should follow,” he told the press when asked if the state government will ever discuss the issue.

He had earlier stressed that the issue was not discussed in the state executive council, as it is more important to discuss other more pressing issues.

“We need to ensure the country is back on the right track,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after opening Perak Water Board’s workers union annual general meeting here.

The Pahang state government had yesterday passed the motion to oppose the ratification, but Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen had abstained from voting.

Ahmad Faizal said Perak PPBM's stance on ICERD is in line with the party’s top leadership. “Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said it was not suitable to be implemented in Malaysia as it will touch on racial sensitivity,” he said.

Recently, Umno and PAS joined an anti-ICERD protest in Pasir Salak, where Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned that Malay-Muslims will “run amok” if the treaty is ratified.