Group wants Najib appointed ‘chairman’ of Umno with Ku Li

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to media at the lobby of the Parliament building, November 21,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A little-known group today has proposed for Umno to create new positions, with ousted prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as one of the two chairmen so he can continue to contribute to the party.

The group calling itself Persatuan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) suggested that Umno amend its constitution to create a new “executive council” with two chairmen and two deputy chairmen.

It also suggested that veteran Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah as the other chairman.

In a statement, PSUAM president Syed Muhammad Imran SN Syed Abd Aziz said the addition of the new executive position could help the party president in his attempt to strengthen the party.

“Therefore it is important for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be made the chairman of Umno as he has yet to be found guilty of the cases he faces in court,” his statement said.

The group also proposed for former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin as the two deputy chairmen.

Najib is already facing 32 charges of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, abuse of power related to 1MDB and one of its former subsidiaries.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also facing 45 charges of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.