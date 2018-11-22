Declining to ratify ICERD is a step backwards, say Dayak groups

Gabungan NGO-NGO UMMAH protest outside Parliament demanding the government to reject the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Nov 22 — Three Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today expressed support for the federal government to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The Dayak National Congress (DNC), Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) and Society for Rights Of Indigenous People (SCRIPS) said declining to sign the United Nation’s convention is a step backwards.

They said in a joint statement that it is Malaysia’s international obligation to ratify ICERD that promotes elimination of discrimination.

“Malaysia is well-known as a country for its strong stand for international justice and therefore it is all the more important that we practise it at home first before we want to teach the international community how to value justice among all races,” they said.

They called on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government not to waver in its commitment to ratify ICERD which was promised to the people during the 14th general election.

“Why should those who stand for discrimination be allowed to run the country when our preference has been voiced out during the GE14 for a New and Fair Malaysia?

“We must be joking to allow discrimination to prevail. Who in the world will oppose equality and fair-play?” they asked.

“For Malaysia to stand out among the few countries like North Korea and Myanmar who are yet to sign the ICERD is just like sore thumb. ICERD also has nothing to do with religion. Those countries which have ratified the ICERD are from all religious backgrounds.” they said.

The three NGOs said any support or opposition to the ICERD should not be based on irrationality but based on valid facts and reasoning.

“There is no need at all for any quarter to get hysterical; less still to run amok. If any party demands more than what has been provided for under the law then those demands are most likely are unreasonable,” they said.

“If those who have been in power are now opposing ICERD, it simply means that all the while they have been either practising racial discrimination or approve of it.

“This is totally unacceptable to Malaysia. We as natives of Sarawak and Sabah have not bargained for racial discrimination.

“We want a government to just give each community what has been bargained for when this nation was formed and certainly not a master race for one community while the others are considered otherwise,” they said.

The NGOs said the natives of Sarawak are still waiting for reforms to remove all forms of racial discrimination, including fairness in appointment in the public sector which has caused much unhappiness among the Dayak community.

They stressed if all communities are treated well and equal, then so much can be done as all communities feel that they are part of this beloved nation.

They said pools of talented people will not leave this country to serve in countries which treat them better than Malaysia.

The NGOs also stressed that there is nothing for the bumiputra community to fear, pointing out that the special position of the Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak are guaranteed and secured under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

They said the possibility of Article 153 being deleted is so remote because the majority of the Members of Parliament are Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Certainly, amendment to Article 153 is not going to happen in the near future,” they added, in reference to fear and objection expressed by Umno, PAS and Malay rights groups in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Nevertheless, the provision for special positions or legitimate rights must be distinguished from rights of monopoly. Everyone is to be treated according to their respective constitutional guarantees,” they said.