UPSR results late due to delay in holding exam

Pupils sit for the UPSR exam at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bintang Selatan in Cheras September 24, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — The Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) results and Primary School Assessment Reports are being released late this year due to the UPSR 2018 being held almost two weeks later than in 2017.

The Education Ministry in a statement here today said it was aware of parents’ concerns that the results are being released during the school holidays this year but noted that it had happened before.

The ministry said the delay in holding the examination was because a number of public holidays, namely National Day (Aug 31), Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday (Sept 9-10); Awal Muharam (Sept 11) and Malaysia Day (Sept 16–17).

“It resulted in marking being delayed. The Malaysian Examinations Board also has to observe procedures concerning accuracy and quality,” it added.

Those who sat for the examination can obtain their results on Nov 29 (from 10am) at their respective schools. — Bernama