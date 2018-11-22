Heng Swee Keat to be next Singapore PM, PAP sources say

Heng Swee Keat is expected to be the first assistant secretary-general when the newly elected PAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) – the party’s highest decision making body – meets on Nov 23, 2018 to decide its office bearers. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is set to be named by the People’s Action Party (PAP) as its first assistant secretary-general tomorrow, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the country’s top leader, a senior party leader and several cadres confirmed to TODAY.

The newly elected PAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) — the party’s highest decision-making body — is expected to meet tomorrow to decide its office bearers, but the party sources said the choices for the assistant secretary-general posts — which are the party’s second-in-command position — have been settled. Heng, 57, is set to be the first assistant secretary-general, with Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, 49, named as the second assistant secretary-general.

The first assistant secretary-general is expected to go on to take over Lee as the PAP’s secretary-general, as well as the government’s Prime Minister after the next General Election due by April 2021.

According to the senior party leader who has knowledge of the discussions among the CEC and fourth generation leaders, Heng was chosen because the committee felt he “can rally the ground” and is the “first among equals”. He added that many of the 4G leaders had decided Heng shall be the top leader among them even before the CEC elections, which were held over a week ago on Nov 11.

The senior leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told TODAY: “Now that we have settled that, we can focus our attention on making the 4G team stronger.”

He added that Lee will chair a press conference to announce the CEC line-up tomorrow.

Two party cadres, who have been in the party for over two decades each, said they have also been informed about the CEC’s choices. They added that more information will be released to party members on Friday evening.

Today, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao first reported that Heng was likely to be appointed as first assistant secretary-general, based on “various indications”.

According to the two cadres, they were told that Heng was chosen as Lee’s successor as the 4G leaders felt that his “humility” and “brilliance” would serve him well as an “effective leader”.

Speculation has been rife in the past year on who will be Lee’s successor. There were initially three frontrunners: Heng, Chan and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, 49.

Last month, TODAY reported that Ong has dropped out of the race as he is not deemed to be a core leader within the ruling party. Ong was not among the names recommended by the outgoing CEC to be voted into the party’s highest decision-making body. — TODAY