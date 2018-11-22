Alaska Airlines offers the healthiest in-flight menu in North America

A ground crew member walks near Alaska Airlines planes parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, in this file photo taken October 30, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 22 — Alaska Airlines has emerged the healthiest North American carrier when it comes to in-flight dining.

In the latest edition of the Airline Food Study conducted by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and DietDetecive.com, Alaska Airlines — which earlier this year merged with Virgin America — topped the charts of 11 airlines studied.

Lead researcher Charles Platkin points out that last year’s winner was Virgin America and reasons that Alaska Airlines inherited the carrier’s healthier food philosophy.

The ranking is based on criteria including the number of calories in meals, snack boxes, and individual snacks; nutritional content; level of transparency (availability of ingredients and nutritional information); menu innovation; healthy offerings; and food and water safety.

Overall, it seems that airlines are making an effort to decrease the number of calories on their menus and offer healthier choices: The average number of calories per menu choice this year is 373, marking a 32 percent decrease over 2017.

Aboard Alaska Airlines, for instance, teriyaki chicken bowls have been replaced with fall harvest salads, and snacks include lighter options like popcorn, oatmeal, nuts and beef jerky.

Here are the top 10 healthiest airlines for in-flight dining:

1. Alaska Airlines

2. Delta Airlines

3. JetBlue Airways

4. Air Canada

5. American Airlines

6. United Airlines

7. Hawaiian Airlines

8. Allegiant Air

9. Southwest Airlines

10. Spirit Airlines

11. Frontier Airlines

For a healthy flight, Platkin recommends avoiding carbs like pasta, breads, muffins and cakes, and favouring raw or steamed veggies, fruits and eating small meals. He also advises bringing smart snacks from home like low-calorie, fibre-rich cereals, fruit, salads, energy bars, nuts, sandwiches, dried fruit, crackers and beef jerky. — AFP-Relaxnews