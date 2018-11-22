Police to quiz Waytha Moorthy over video clip

Senator P. Waytha Moorthy is seen at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Police will call Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy to assist in the investigation into his controversial video which has gone viral on social media.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim today said Waytha Moorthy would be called soon to explain the allegations and on what basis those allegations were made.

Meanwhile, he said, police had received over 150 reports over the issue of ratifying the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) and would be investigating the case from all aspects.

“We have opened investigation papers on the case and will be calling several individuals for their statements to be recorded to facilitate the investigations,” he said.

Earlier, Noor Rashid had officiated at the handing-over of duties, pinning of ranks and presentation of the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara ceremony held at the Police Training Centre, here.

On the planned protest gatherings against the proposed ratification of ICERD, he reminded the organisers to respect the law.

“This is a democratic country where all parties have freedom of expression, but we have laws such as the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 which must be obeyed,” he said.

The media have reported that the protest gatherings are scheduled to be held in the federal capital on Dec 8.

On another development, Noor Rashid said police would be calling Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president, Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah to assist in the probe into his posting on the Defence Ministry now being under pressure and under threats, which appeared on a website.

“The Royal Malaysian Police takes a serious view of this as it touches on national security,” he added.

The pinning of ranks at the ceremony today involved 36 newly promoted senior police officers, while 111 officers and other personnel received the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara. — Bernama