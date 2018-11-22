Say sorry if you don’t want to go to court, Guan Eng tells anti-DAP group

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has threatened to take the newly formed coalition, Gagasan 3, to court if it does not apologise for making racially charged allegations against him

He said he will lodge a police report against the group over their allegations, including claiming that he had diverted RM200 million for Malay students under the government entrepreneurship programme, MaGIC, to Chinese temples.

“I demand they come forth with evidence (of the allegations), retract and apologise for it, if not I will take legal action.

“I will also be lodging a police report and I hope the police will take action towards them as it is irresponsible of them to raise such sentiments,” Lim, who is the Finance Minister, told reporters.

He said the group’s claims were dangerous as they touched on racial sensitivity amongst Malaysians.

Other allegations made by the group against Lim were that he had received visits by monks at his office on a daily basis and on DAP raising the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) issue.

“Everyone knows that the issue (ICERD) was not brought up by DAP. Those who did are not from DAP. We have not raised this issue at all and this has been raised for their own political agenda. This is dangerous.

“As we are facing a financial struggle, those who are involved in corruption and unable to manage the country’s economy are the ones who try to divert the attention towards racial sentiments amongst Malaysians,” he said, adding that he hoped the people would be able to evaluate and differentiate the truth.

Gagasan 3 was formed with the sole intention of “declaring war” on Pakatan Harapan (PH) member DAP, claiming the latter is the dominant voice in Putrajaya.

The coalition is headed by Raggie Jessy, a blogger known for his controversial Third Force blog. His deputy is Amran Ahmad Nor, reportedly a disgruntled former DAP publicity unit employee.

The group’s adviser Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah from Malay rights group Jaringan Melayu Malaysia, had told a press conference yesterday that it currently has 53 non-governmental organisations as its members.