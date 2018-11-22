MP says job offers lined up for ‘Edi Rejang’, but can’t help if he snubs aid

Lawyer KA Ramu speaks to reporters at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters November 22, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng disclosed today of several employment offers for Mohamad Edi Mohamad Rias who reportedly lost his job after the latter harassed a beer promoter on a video.

However, Lim said he has had to put all the offers of assistance on hold as he could not reach the man also known as “Edi Rejang” after hosting a press conference for him to apologise yesterday.

Lim said the man was now “uncontactable” and has kept his mobile phones off since yesterday.

“If he does not want to help himself how does he expect people to help him?” Lim told Malay Mail today.

According to Lim, Mohamad Edi’s previous employer chose to release him following social media uproar over his tirade recorded on video.

Lim said he had received offers from about 10 well-wishers who wanted to assist after hearing that the man was let go from his job as a despatch rider following his controversy.

“Some of them have approached my office and left comments on my Facebook page stating they were willing to offer Mohamad Edi a job or assist him financially,” he said.

However, Lim said he hoped Mohamad Edi will not fall victim to those hoping to manipulate the controversy to stoke racial tension in the country.

Earlier today, Mohamad Edi did not turn up for a previously announced appointment at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters to have his statement taken.

DAP volunteer lawyer KA Ramu disclosed that Mohamad Edi met with the police yesterday without informing anyone.

When met by reporters, Ramu explained that he was simply accompanying Mohamad Edi to meet the investigating officer today and clarified that he was not representing him.

On Tuesday, Mohamad Edi read out an apology to the victim of his harassment and Malaysians in general.

The apology came after a deluge of criticism befell him over the incident in which he approached a promoter at the Giant outlet in Ampang Point with the apparent intention of humiliating and insulting her.

Last week, Mohamad Edi uploaded a video of him approaching a beer promoter to confront her for performing her job in the non-halal section of the hypermarket and swore at her after failing to goad her into responding.