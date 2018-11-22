Power tussle in DPMM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) president Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kadir said a rival faction tried to oust him through an invalid extraordinary general meeting.

He issued a statement to say the EGM violated DPMM’s constitution.

The matter was also brought to the High Court here, which ruled yesterday that the matter be decided internally by DPMM’s executive council.

He said the rival faction conducted another EGM yesterday to oust him.

“The actions of this faction have stalled the Dewan’s plans to inject momentum and scale up programmes. We have been working at it since I was appointed president last year. Today they continue to disrupt our AGM.

“Clearly they don’t respect the institutions and processes,” he said.