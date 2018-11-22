Drought-fueled dust storm blankets Sydney

A road is shrouded in a cloud of dust as a dust storm descends upon West Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia, November 20, 2018. — @outbackimagesphotography/via Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Nov 22 — A large dust storm swirled over eastern Australia this morning, driven over the coast by a weather front barrelling across the drought-stricken interior.

Authorities warned residents of Sydney and other parts of New South Wales state who had respiratory or cardiovascular conditions to limit their time outdoors until the dust settled.

Adam Morgan of the Bureau of Meteorology said a low pressure system over South Australia and Victoria states had pushed strong winds across areas of western New South Wales that have experienced one of the worst drought seasons in years.

“This is the typical time of year for dust storms through inland Australia, but it is quite rare for dust to reach the east coast,” he said.

Sydneysiders woke to find a haze over the city this morning, but the air had cleared by the afternoon. — AFP