Stop pulling our legs on 1MDB, Kit Siang tells Najib

Lim said that no reasonable person would fall for Najib’s claim that his entire administration was fooled into the 1MDB scandal by Low. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Only the gullible would believe Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim that his entire administration was fooled into the 1MDB scandal by Low Taek Jho, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

Commenting on the former prime minister’s remarks from an interview with Sinar Harian today, the Iskandar Puteri MP mocked the attempted denial as a failure and insisted that no reasonable person would fall for it.

“Who would believe Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s admission that his administration was cheated by fugitive financier Jho Low, the other mastermind of the 1MDB scandal?” Lim said in a statement.

“Please stand forward and declare yourself and we have the new suckers in Malaysia!”

According to reports of the interview, Najib conceded current information showed that the fugitive financier known as Jho Low cheated his administration.

However, he insisted that US investment bank Goldman Sachs was chiefly responsible for the fraud.