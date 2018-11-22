Locals, fishermen helping smugglers in Johor, cops say

Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim (centre) holds up seized contraband cigarettes at the Southern Region marine police headquarters in Tampoi, Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Locals and fishermen are allegedly aiding contraband smugglers along Johor's coastal areas, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Department deputy director Commissioner Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

He said based on marine police intelligence, the two groups would work as lookouts, with some paid off to ignore the smuggling.

“The syndicate members collude with the locals and fishermen in order to mask their illegal operations and avoid detection from the authorities,” said Zainal Abidin.

He revealed this during a media conference announcing the seizure of RM1.41 million in contraband cigarettes, vehicles and cash held at the Region Two marine police headquarters in Tampoi here today.

Also present was Southern Region marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang and other senior officers.

Zainal Abidin said most syndicate members are found to carry cash of up to RM20,000, which investigators believe is used to pay off locals.

“The money comes in handy for them to secure their cooperation.

“Usually the public perception is that enforcement agencies are colluding with criminal elements, but in this instance it’s the locals themselves,” he said.

On whether Johor was a hotbed for smuggling activities, Zainal Abidin denied this.

He said Johor recorded a high figure for illicit cigarette smuggling, but it is also due to its vast coastal areas that measure about 600km.

“To be fair, even the northern coastal areas such as Penang and Selangor also report high incidences of illicit cigarette smuggling,” explained Zainal Abidin.

For this year, up to November, Johor recorded 17 cases of foiled illicit contraband cigarette smuggling with a total seizure of 742,290 packets worth RM7.5 million.

In the previous year, police recorded a total of 26 cases with a total of 815,026 packets seized worth RM8.3 million.