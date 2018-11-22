Deliberate attempt to racialise ICERD, deputy IGP says as 150 reports made

Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim says troublemakers are deliberately playing up sensitive issues to create provocation over the proposed ratification of the ICERD. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 ― Troublemakers are taking advantage of divided public opinion over the proposed ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim asserted today.

The deputy Inspector-General of Police said 150 complaints have been filed and analysis of some of the issues raised show an attempt to cash in on the hot potato to stir up racial and religious sensitivities within the melting pot that is Malaysia.

“We’ve analysed some of the viralled issues, and they are deliberately playing up sensitive issues to create provocation,” he told reporters at the police training centre here.

Noor Rashid said police will be calling in several people to record their statements for investigation into the complaints over ICERD soon, but declined to give a time frame.

“I cannot say when they would be called in, but it will be in the near future,” he said.

The senior policeman warned Malaysians against stoking racial tensions, saying stern action will be taken to protect public order.

However, he said police will help to facilitate a planned rally opposing the ICERD at Dataran Merdeka on December 8 if the organisers were cooperative.

“I would like to remind them that the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 must be obeyed and whatever actions the organisers take must be within the boundaries of the law,” he said.