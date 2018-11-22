In Sabah, PAS and Umno to protest ICERD tomorrow

A protest against ICERD is expected to take place tomorrow at the State Mosque after Friday prayers at 1.30pm.

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 ― The Sabah chapters of Umno and PAS will participate in a protest tomorrow against Malaysia’s possible ratification of International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said that they were protesting against ICERD to “protect the rights of Bumiputera in Sabah”.

“We are expecting some 700 people. We have sent a notice to police already,” he said when contacted by reporters.

The protest will include at least six non governmental organisations and political parties, and is expected to take place tomorrow at the State Mosque after Friday prayers at 1.30pm.

A banner promoting the event said that it would be a peaceful protest and urged those coming to wear white.

Another flyer carrying the event organiser logos claimed that they were objecting to ICERD to purportedly preserve Bumiputera privileges and scholarships.

Abdul Aziz pointed out that ICERD would contradict both the state and Federal Constitution.

A banner promoting the event said that it would be a peaceful protest and urged those coming to wear white.

“How can we ratify ICERD knowing very well those provisions contradict to the ICERD itself? We have been living in harmony and mutual respect. No one is denied to achieve greatness in life regardless of racial background be it in politics or economics. But why now?

“Why Malaysia Baru feels everyone is being discriminated racially?,” said Abdul Aziz.

City police chief assistant commissioner of police Habibi Manjinji was not available for comment.

The government is studying the possible ratification of ICERD but is facing resistance from groups insisting this would jeopardise the special privileges and affirmative action in favour of the country’s Bumiputera majority.