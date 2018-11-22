Johor Sultan names grandson as Raja Muda, second heir to throne

Newly proclaimed Raja Muda Johor, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail, being held by his mother Che' Puan Khaleeda Bustamam. To the right is Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Iskandar carrying the couple’s daughter Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah in a family photo. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has proclaimed his grandson, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail, as the Raja Muda Johor.

The proclamation was made at a ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan’s 60th birthday celebrations in Istana Besar here today.

“With the rights and powers enumerated in Clause 23 of the First Part and Clause 7 (2E) of Part Two of the Johor State Constitution, I as King together with the Johor Royal Council, have consented to appoint, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail as the Raja Muda Johor.

“Therefore, from now on, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail is the second heir to the throne of Johor, the one who follows later from the heirs,” said Sultan Ibrahim on his official Facebook page today.

Also present at the ceremony were Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and his children and son-in-law Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail, who is one-year-old, is the first son and second child of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che' Puan Khaleeda Bustamam.

He is the eldest grandson of Sultan Ibrahim and his consort Raja Zarith Sofiah.

As Tunku Ismail is the heir apparent, upon his birth, Tunku Iskandar becomes second in line of succession to the Johor throne.

In conjunction with his birthday, Sultan Ibrahim also gave out titles and medals to 62 individuals.

The list of recipients was led by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, who were both conferred the Darjah Mahkota Johor Yang Amat Mulia Pangkat Pertama Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ) which carries the title “Datuk”.

Five others received the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ) which also carries the title “Datuk”.

They are Johor Bahru City Council mayor Amran A. Rahman; Johor Land and Mines director Mohd Halim Hasbullah; Iskandar Puteri City Council mayor Adib Azhari Daud; deputy state secretary (development) Ramlee A. Rahman and Johor sultan’s aide de camp Senior Assistant Commissioner Sugumaran Raman.

Sultan Ibrahim also awarded the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Ketiga Setia Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SIJ) to 26 individuals and the Pingat Sultan Ibrahim Johor Pangkat Kedua (PSI II) to 29 individuals.