I believe in my truth, innocence — Najib's recipe on dealing with so many charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is facing 38 charges related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former subsidiary, which has seen him making regular court appearances and trips to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for questioning.

But as Sinar Harian editorial adviser Datuk Abdul Jalil Ali pointed out in an interview this morning, Najib has managed to keep his calm and composure despite the charges and appeared cheerful when meeting supporters or the public.

“What is your method in facing these charges?” Abdul Jalil asked the former prime minister in an interview which was broadcast live on Facebook.

“I can conclude that it is because I am being brave for the truth, I have confidence in my truth, insyaAllah I will prove it in court when the time comes,” Najib said in response.

The Pekan MP says he is confident of clearing his name, and urged everyone to view him as innocent until proven otherwise.

“There are some charges which do not make sense, but it is the right of the government to make those charges, all I am asking for is for them to be fair.

“As a Malaysian, I deserve a fair defence in a fair court. It should not be based on the court of public opinion,” Najib added.