Cops survive being hit by car, but with head and leg injuries

TAIPING, Nov 22 ― Two policemen were hit by a Perodua Axis driven by a woman while putting up traffic cones to alert motorists of a fallen tree on Jalan Kampung Nibong in Padang Gajah last night.

The duo survived the crash, but are now at the Taiping Hospital for treatment. One a corporal suffered head injuries while the other, a constable sustained a broken leg, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Chik said.

Mohamad said the incident happened yesterday at 8.30pm, just as the two policemen from the Padang Gajah police station were preparing to turn on the beacon lights.

“As they were getting ready to place the cones, an oncoming Perodua Axia driven by a woman crashed onto them,” he said.

The driver has been arrested.