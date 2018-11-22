AmBank net profit higher at RM278m in Q2

Ambank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir speaking during the Budget 2019 conference, November 9, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — AMMB Holdings Bhd’s (AmBank) net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 (Q2) increased to RM378.46 million from RM357.11 million registered in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue for Q2 rose to RM2.31 billion from RM2.12 billion previously.

AmBank Group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the bank continued to build on the good progress made last year with improving trends in its income momentum, operating leverage and profitability.

“For the third quarter in a row, the group achieved an income of more than RM1 billion. Excluding the gain on disposal of foreclosed property in the first quarter, underlying income grew 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter amidst a more cautious market sentiment,” he said in a statement.

The bank attributed the growth to wealth management, corporate and business banking fee income, offsetting a lower financial markets and investment banking revenue outturn.

“The improved performance of our general insurance business driven by lower claims and the actuarial revaluation gains experienced by our life insurance business had a positive impact on this business segment,” he added. — Bernama