Bursa remains lower at mid-day

Continued selling pins down Bursa Malaysia shares at mid-day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on continued selling in selected heavyweights and blue chips such as Maybank, Sime Darby and Nestle.

At lunch break, the benchmark index stood at 1,693.56, down 1.81 points after moving between 1,689.03 and 1,694.84 during the morning session.

The barometer index opened 0.78 of-a-point weaker at 1,694.59.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 429 to 230, with 325 counters unchanged, 923 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 947.16 million shares worth RM538.62 million.

A dealer said the easier performance in the local stock market was also due to the declining crude oil prices, whereby at the press time, global benchmark Brent crude price dropped to US$63.20 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped to US$54.38 per barrel, which put energy-related counters under heavy pressure.

“The decline in crude oil prices have sent shivers down investors' spines, prompting them to pull money out of the riskier stock markets,” the dealer said.

Among the oil and gas-linked heavyweights, Dialog slid two sen to RM3.16, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.24 while Petronas Gas was flat at RM18.70.

Meanwhile, regionally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.04 per cent to 25,981.70, Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.05 per cent to 3,040.27 and Japan's Nikkei 225 perked 0.44 per cent to 21,601.23, but South Korea's Kospi fell 0.38 per cent to 2,068.66.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM9.37, Public Bank lost two sen to RM24.80, TNB was flat at RM14.80, CIMB eased three sen to RM5.63 and Hong Leong Bank erased four sen to RM20.54.

Of actives, Sapura Energy fell half-a-sen to 37 sen, Prestariang was 1.5 sen lower at 63 sen while TATT Giap gained one sen to 25 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 24.30 points to 11,792.32, the FBMT 100 Index declined 22.17 points to 11,634.29 the FBM 70 shed 64.04 points to 13,959.25 and the FBM Ace Index was 2.65 points easier at 4,997.28.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 19.35 points to 11,864.30.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 43.28 points lower at 17,262.03, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.07 of-a-point to 173.00 and the Plantation Index was 31.72 points easier at 7,160.26. — Bernama