Would Pakatan have won with honest GE14 manifesto? Probably not, Najib says

Najib said that PH lacked 'moral integrity' by not admitting in the first place that implementing all of its policies would be an impossible task. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak does not think Pakatan Harapan would be in power today if its leaders had been honest about their ambitious election promises prior to May 9.

“If during the election, Pakatan Harapan stated in their manifesto that the price of fuel would be floated, tolls would remain, and you had to pay back your PTPTN loan, if they did it like that, would they have won?

“If what is happening today is reflected in their manifesto, would Pakatan have won?” the former prime minister asked during a live interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian which was broadcast on Facebook today.

“If it was like that, I do not think Pakatan Harapan would have gotten the support they had during GE14,” he said.

Najib said that PH lacked “moral integrity” by not admitting in the first place that implementing all of the said policies would be an impossible task.

Instead, Najib added PH has chosen to blame his administration for any shortcomings, even though they now had the mandate to govern.

“For me, what has to be done is continuity. When the government has been replaced, you carry on what is good, what is perhaps not good you review, but you have to bring governance to the next level,” said the Pekan MP.