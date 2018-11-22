Johor marine police seize contraband cigarettes worth RM1.4m

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Commissioner Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said police have crippled a contraband cigarette smuggling syndicate with seizures totalling RM1.41 million. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Marine police in Johor seized smuggled cigarettes, cash and several vehicles while raiding a house in Inderapura, Kulai yesterday, acting on a tip-off about contraband cigarette syndicates.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Commissioner Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said a total of 117, 320 packets of smuggled cigarettes estimated to be worth RM1.39 million were seized.

He said two men, aged 26 and 29, were also arrested in the house during the 8am operation.

“The raiding team also seized a Perodua Alza, Toyota Hilux and cash amounting to RM18,465, bringing the total to RM1.41 million,” said Zainal Abidin in a media conference held at the Region Two marine police headquarters in Tampoi here today.

Initial investigations showed that the cigarettes consisted of normal and modern ‘kretek’ (clove) cigarettes originating from a neighbouring country, believed to be Indonesia.

The operation, based on information from the intelligence and operation unit, was a follow-up operation from another seizure of contraband cigarettes in Pantai Tanjung Kelisa, Bandar Penawar on October 8.

Zainal Abidin said police have confirmed that the syndicate was involved and will have follow-up operations to locate its remaining members.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 for transporting goods that were not declared to Customs.

Zainal Abidin said Johor has shown a high figure for contraband cigarette activities.

“The marine police will continue with their enforcement, especially in the vast coastal areas of Johor that measures about 600km.

“I will personally bring the issue up with the federal police’s Internal Security and Public Order Department to eliminate the issue of smuggling syndicates in Johor,” he said.