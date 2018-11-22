Azmin says clueless about Shah Alam’s dual-language road signs

A road sign featuring Chinese characters is pictured in Shah Alam November 20, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali sought to distance himself today from the current controversy surrounding the use of roads signs with both Chinese characters and romanised letters of its names in the state capital, Shah Alam.

The bilingual road signs that have drawn widespread public criticism were said to have been approved in 2017, during Azmin’s administration of the state.

“I have no idea about that,” Azmin, now the economic affairs minister, told Malay Mail.

His successor, Amirudin Shari who took office in June, had said in a statement that the controversial bilingual road signs were approved by the state’s Permanent Committee on Local Government last year, adding that the proposal had not been discussed by the Selangor state executive council.

The road signs became an issue when the Selangor Sultan decreed on November 19 that they be removed and replaced with Bahasa Malaysia only signs before his 73rd birthday on December 11.

Since then, a number of the bilingual road signs have been vandalised.