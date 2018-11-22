Home Ministry to have just one stream to take in foreign workers, Parliament told

Azis said the Home Ministry is working to simplify the process to recruit foreign workers. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Home Ministry is working on a single-stream administration system for the intake of foreign workers, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said today.

The deputy home minister said the move is aimed to simplify the recruitment process, with labour to be sourced from the respective countries’ system and authorised supplier.

“At the ministry’s level we are working to create a single stream system to administer foreign workers in our entire country and this involves the source nations.

“Currently, each nation has its own system and its own vendor. So there are multiple systems going on at the same time involving Immigration... Bangladesh would have its own system and vendors, Nepal would have its own system and vendor.

“So we want to simplify the process to recruit foreign workers to ensure that we have enough supply for the sectors requiring their services,” Azis told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time.

The deputy minister was replying a supplementary question by Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Khoo Ham.

Azis earlier told the Dewan Rakyat that the government will not hold another exercise to legalise migrants who entered the country and work without permits to avoid sending the wrong signal.

“We don’t want to conduct a legalisation process too often because it will send the wrong signal to employers and foreign workers.

“It will seem as if we are encouraging them to overstay in our country as they will wait for the legalisation programmes,” he said.