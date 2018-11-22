‘Bin Abdullah’ ruling shelved as Putrajaya seeks time to explore options

Lawyer K. Shanmuga is pictured at the Federal Court in Putrajaya November 22, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — The Federal Court chose to postpone today its long-awaited decision on whether an illegitimate Muslim child can use his father’s name instead of being forced by the National Registration Department (NRD) to use “bin Abdullah”.

President of Court of Appeal Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, who chaired the Federal Court’s three-man panel today, unanimously approved the government’s application to defer the decision despite already having prepared to deliver it today.

“We are actually ready to deliver a decision. In fact, our written judgment is ready,” he said, adding that the apex court panel allowed the application to defer after considering the views of all parties involved.

“We order that this decision be adjourned to a date to be fixed,” he said.

When asked by lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah if the prepared decision and the written judgment would be delivered, Ahmad replied: “I’m not saying any more than what I have said.”

Senior federal counsel Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh had this morning requested that the Federal Court defer its decision that was scheduled to be delivered today, in order to allow the government to resolve the matter involving the naming of the Muslim illegitimate child in his birth certificate.

“The government is seeking the adjournment. The government is of the view that the delicate subject matter has far-reaching implication and as such requires a solution by other means.

“I’m advised by the Attorney-General that the executive feels it needs to address the matter very carefully,” he told the Federal Court, adding that the executive arm of the federal government wishes to consult a wide range of stakeholders.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, I am instructed to inform that the executive will commence efforts to seek a solution commencing today,” he added.

K. Shanmuga, a lawyer who represented the Johor Muslim couple who were seeking to remove the illegitimacy tag of “bin Abdullah” from their child’s name, did not object to the request.

“In light of the reasons given by the senior federal counsel and the indication that the executive would themselves find a solution, I would agree with the request for an adjournment.

“And given this involves the best interests of the child and there are other children in similar cases, executive or legislative action may be the most suitable avenue to resolve this. Because of that, I would agree to the request,” he said.

Sulaiman, who represented the Johor Islamic Religious Council who intervened in the case, objected to the application for the decision to be deferred.

“This is evidently a legal matter involving the unalterable laws of Islam and hence the issue that arises, I would submit, is not something that can be settled by executive or legislative means,” he said.

The two other judges today are Federal Court judges Datuk Seri Balia Yusof Wahi and Tan Sri Aziah Ali. Both of them are serving their six-month extension after reaching age 66, with Balia Yusof expected to retire next year and Aziah believed to retire this month.

