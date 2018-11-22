Russia’s GRU spy agency chief dies after illness at 62

File picture shows people walking past flowers located near GUM department store near Red Square and the Kremlin in central Moscow, July 16, 2014. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 22 — Chief of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency Igor Korobov died yesterday after “a serious and long illness”, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.

The ministry called Korobov, 62, who ran the spy agency since 2016, “a wonderful person, a faithful son of Russia and a patriot of his homeland”.

It did not give further details about his death.

The West has blamed GRU for a string of brazen attacks. Britain has accused it of attempting to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury.

The Netherlands believes the agency has tried to hack the global chemical weapons watchdog, and US intelligence agencies said GRU was behind attempts to hack the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia denies all those allegations.

Korobov along with other GRU officers was sanctioned by the United States for activities that “undermine cybersecurity on behalf of the Russian government”. — Reuters