Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

The ringgit rises at the opening of trade on mild buying support. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The ringgit was slightly higher against the US dollar in today’s opening on mild buying support for the local note, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.1900/1940 versus the US dollar from 4.1930/1960 recorded at yesterday’s closing.

“The trading was driven by current higher oil prices, which helped to push up the local note, while the greenback fell after weak data on unemployment and factory orders,” he said.

At 9.15am, benchmark Brent crude was recorded at US$63.48 per barrel.

The ringgit was also traded higher against other major currencies.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0499/0535 from 3.0519/0545 at yesterday’s closing and appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 3.7040/7079 from 3.7119/7149.

The domestic currency increased vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3531/3604 from 5.3582/3637 and rose against the euro to 4.7703/7757 from 4.7729/7784. — Bernama