Teacher hailed for coming to family’s rescue following road mishap

BATU PAHAT, Nov 22 — A teacher who jumped into a drain at the Jalan Parit Ya’ani-Jalan Sri Bengkal junction, to rescue a father and his three children, here today has been hailed a hero by netizens.

Netizens were all praise for the teacher after a photograph which captured the teacher drenched in his Youth Cadet Corp uniform just after the ‘rescue mission,’ was made viral by smartphone users.

The teacher known as Cikgu Kamarul from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato Seth Yong Peng was getting ready for school when the incident occurred at 7am.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat district police deputy chief Supt Razali Mohd Tahir said the accident occurred when the driver of the Proton Persona car lost control of the vehicle.

According to Razali the car in which Muhamad Yahood, 48, was travelling in with his three children aged one, 10 and 11, skidded before plunging into a drain by the roadside.

“Sadly, the driver died while receiving treatment while his three children escaped with minor injuries,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama