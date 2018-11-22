Siti Hasmah’s fangirl moment with Imran Khan wins Pakistan’s hearts (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali (left) is pictured alongside visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during an official luncheon at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya November 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — When Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali walked up to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and coyly asked to hold his hand, she melted hearts in both countries.

In a moment captured on video, the wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was shown giggling and swooning after Imran chuckled and acceded to her request; Dr Mahathir could be seen grinning as both flanked Imran.

Malaysia’s first lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad asks Pakistan's PM: "Can I hold your hand?" before the photo. "Sure"@ImranKhanPTI replies with a smile prompting laughter from those in the audience including PM Mahathir Mohamad @chedetofficial. This is how much IK is loved & respected😊 pic.twitter.com/tejwlnr5VW — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) November 21, 2018

The clip was shared by Pakistan’s media, drawing sentiments of appreciation from the country that ranged from amused to grateful.

“Ok now this is really cute. Malaysia’s First Lady asks Prime Minister Imran Khan if she can hold his hand while being photographed,” Hassan Choudary, the managing editor of Something Haute in Pakistan, wrote.

“Yes it’s a great honour as a Pakistani that how much people respect your prime minister Imran Khan,” wrote one Hania Khan Kakar on Twitter.

Imran was in Malaysia yesterday for an official visit, during which time both countries expressed intentions for greater cooperation built on the shared desire for greater and corruption-free democracy.