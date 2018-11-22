Top Trump advisor to meet with Brazil’s president elect Bolsonaro

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrive at the Elysee Palace, November 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 — President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton said yesterday he will meet later this month with Brazil’s far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolton will be the first high-ranking US official to meet with Bolsonaro, an ex-army officer who has openly supported Brazil’s former period of military dictatorship and use of torture.

Bolton tweeted that he would meet Bolsonaro, who won election in October and takes office in January, in Rio de Janeiro on November 29th.

“We share many bilateral interests and will work closely on expanding freedom and prosperity throughout the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

The Trump administration has sent positive signals to the coming Brazilian government, as Washington hardens its line towards leftist Venezuela and Cuba.

Bolsonaro has named as his foreign minister Ernesto Araujo, who currently heads the ministry’s US and Canada department. Brazil, by far Latin America’s biggest country, was ruled by the military from 1964-1985. — AFP