Two wanted men arrested after high-speed chase

Checks showed both suspects are wanted for drug-related offences. — AFP pic

TAIPING, Nov 22 — It was a short-lived freedom for a fugitive when police arrested him hours after he escaped following a high-speed chase.

The drama unfolded at Taman Kaya here at 7.30pm yesterday when three policemen noticed two men behaving suspiciously in a Toyota Corolla.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said the suspects reversed their car and rammed the policemen, causing one of them to fall.

“The suspects then sped away towards Jalan Air Kuning with the other policemen giving chase,” he said.

“The car was later found stranded at the traffic light junction of Changkat Ibol at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following an accident with a lorry and car,” he added.

A 27-year-old man was found in the passenger seat with serious injuries.

In a follow-up investigation, the driver was arrested today at Kampung Kubu, Bukit Gantang at about 1am.

Checks showed both suspects are wanted for drug-related offences.

Mohamad said police found a translucent packet containing white powder believed to be heroin in the car.

“We also found a ski mask, knuckle duster, iron rod and a parang in the vehicle,” he added.