Patrons of roadside eateries tell of close shaves, urge better safety measures

A general view of Restoran Tar Chong in Serdang November 20, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Patrons of roadside restaurants have mixed views about their dining experience in the aftermath of the accident at Taman Equine, Serdang where one roadside diner was killed and four more injured after a pick-up truck crashed into them on Sunday.

Nick Choo, a college student who patronises Sunny Coffee Shop in Bandar Sri Damansara said that eating at the roadside was part of the Malaysian culture and nothing could dissuade Malaysians of eating at the roadside.

“I have heard of the Taman Equine incident but it will not deter me from eating outside the restaurant. What can the authorities do if there are just not enough places to seat customers in the restaurant?” Choo asked.

Tharmin Chelvarajah, an engineer who frequently patronises Restoran AMS Smart in Bandar Sri Damansara told Malay Mail that he had had close calls with the oncoming traffic while sitting outside the restaurant to enjoy his meal.

“It is extremely crowded here especially on Premier League football nights and I have been nearly hit by the oncoming traffic while sitting outside the restaurant,” said Tharmin.

Asked whether he would be deterred from eating on the roadside after the Taman Equine incident, he said he would be more careful in the future.

He also said that he did not fear for his safety while dining outside the restaurant.

Mohd Nasri Husaini, a college student who regularly eats at Restoran Salam in Damansara Uptown said that the restaurant owners should take some preventive measures to protect outside diners such as placing metal poles or safety cones.

“There should be roadside dining ban at restaurants with heavy traffic flow but areas with lighter traffic should be allowed to implement roadside dining,” said Mohd Nasri.

Yesterday, the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) revealed that the restaurant in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan where a deadly crash happened on Sunday had breached conditions for placing tables and chairs outdoors.

In the incident around 8pm on Sunday, a pick-up truck rammed into several customers of Restoran Tar Chong, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring four other people.

Police arrested the suspect from Kuching at 1.43am on Monday after his employer handed him over to the authorities.