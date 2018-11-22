Second trailer drops for 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (VIDEO)

Emmet, Lucy and Unikitty are just some of the characters returning from the first 'The Lego Movie' (pic). — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 — Warner Bros has unleashed a second trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, ahead of the film's scheduled release early next year.

Giving fans a glimpse of what's in store for their most-loved Lego characters, the clip opens on Emmet (Chris Pratt) and Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) going along their daily business in their Mad Max-esque world, “five years since everything was awesome.”

The citizens are now facing a huge new threat — Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, who are wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild — and they soon take Lucy captive, which is where the adventure begins, as Emmet embarks on an adventure into outer space to rescue her.

Along the way he meets a range of new characters, including Rex Dangervest (also voiced by Chris Pratt), Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi (Tiffany Haddish), Sweet Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) and Ice Cream Cone (Arturo Castro). Also, reprising their roles from the first movie are Will Arnett as Lego BatmanTM, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, and Alison Brie as Unikitty (via NME).

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part bows in cinemas on February 8, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews