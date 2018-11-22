Nike and Carhartt WIP team up on a sneaker collection

The collab revisits some of Nike's iconic styles with signature Carhartt WIP fabrics. — Picture courtesy of Nike et Carhartt WIP

NEW YORK, Nov 22 — The eagerly awaited collaboration between the Nike and Carhartt WIP brands has been revealed in a first set of visuals.

Celebrating urban culture, the collection is due on sale from December 6.

Four of the Swoosh brand’s iconic sneaker models are revisited with materials and details synonymous with the world of Carhartt WIP, in which workwear is the primary source of inspiration.

The result is a collection with an urban flavor, finished in shades of brown, black and green, including a camouflage print, with small flashes of vivid neon orange.

For this collaboration, Nike and Carhartt WIP have revisited the Air Force 1 Low, Air Force 1 Low Utility, Air Max 95 and Vandal Supreme High sneaker styles with canvas, nylon and corduroy, notably borrowing from Carhartt WIP’s premium fabrics.

The Nike x Carhartt WIP capsule is slated for release December 6 in selected Carhartt WIP stores, selected retailers, and online here and here. — AFP-Relaxnews